No One Will Save You Deleted Scene Included Dialogue

The new Hulu horror movie No One Will Save You has been impressing audiences for a variety of reasons, not only for being a thrilling alien adventure in its own right, but one made all the more engaging with an almost complete lack of dialogue. While the lack of talking helps amplify the effectiveness of the experience, writer/director Brian Duffield recently confirmed that the original version of the movie did include a conversation that happened by way of internet chat, but that it felt like he was giving main character Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) too much of a relationship. No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu.

"Originally, I did have a little [dialogue] in the opening. We shot a little bit with her G-chatting with a guy under a pseudonym, and the guy's like, 'Should we ever meet up?' And she blocks him immediately. But even that was like, 'Oh, that feels like it's a little too much of a relationship,'" Duffield explained to Fangoria. "It felt like an interesting way to do that would be to have this girl that didn't have anyone to talk to, and not in the I Am Legend kind of way, or through a 'Wilson,' like in Cast Away. She hasn't lost her mind, she's just lonely but thinks this is what is fair, for her and the sins she feels she's committed. So, yeah, it felt like an interesting way to do it, but when we were going out with the script and Kaitlyn was attached, there were definitely places that were like, 'If people are doing their laundry, they're going to get lost immediately.' So I'm excited that Hulu looked at it as, 'It's going to make people pay attention.'"

Duffield went on to reveal that, despite the script seeing Brynn keep quiet, he allowed his star to speak if it felt natural.

"When I hired her, I said, 'If you ever want to talk, you can talk, if in the moment you need to.' But she was kind of like, 'I'm not going to need to talk.' She's such a pro," Duffield confirmed. "She was also losing her voice the whole movie, because she's shrieking and screaming and it's so physical, and she's so loud for a lot of it, that I think [it didn't hurt not to have lines]."

He added, "Y'know, every now and again, she would have a scene with another actor, and that was honestly more jarring than the dialogue thing. Suddenly it was like, 'Oh, yeah! I act with people sometimes!' I think the first couple of weeks we had no other actors, so when we had an actor show up for a scene it suddenly felt very different. The whole crew was like, 'Oh yeah, this is weird.' Like, 'We have to shoot two people.'"

No One Will Save You is described, "Brynn (Dever) is a creative and talented young woman who's been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up -- until she's awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with the past."

