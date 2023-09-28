Full Leprechaun Franchise Coming to Hulu in October

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved horror-comedy Leprechaun, and while some fans might be looking to revisit the series in March, next month will see all eight entries into the franchise debuting on Hulu. With the various entries in the series being spread across multiple services throughout the years, fans who were hoping to marathon the whole franchise in one sitting would sometimes be left out to dry, so with the entire franchise all being in one place, it's a great opportunity to revisit the series. The Leprechaun franchise debuts on Hulu on October 1st.

The debut entry into the series is described, "When a greedy tourist steals a leprechaun's pot of gold, the evil sprite goes on a murderous mission to get it back."

The full selection of titles in the franchise is as follows:

Leprechaun (1993)

Leprechaun 2 (1994)

Leprechaun 3 (1995)

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003)

Leprechaun: Origins (2014)

Leprechaun Returns (2018)



The debut of the complete franchise on Hulu isn't the only exciting thing that has been announced for the debut movie's 30th anniversary, as it was confirmed earlier this year that the series was set to be revived with a reboot.

"Thirty years after its debut, this franchise still casts a spell, and we're thrilled to be bringing it back with a new vision," Erin Westerman, president of production for Lionsgate's Motion Picture Group, shared in a statement this past June. "Roy [Lee] and Miri [Yoon] are two of our most trusted producers, especially with this genre, and we're excited by Felipe's vision for the film as a director. In his hands, this movie should be very scary and a ton of fun."

While the first two entries in the series earned theatrical releases, Leprechaun 3 kicked off the series' long legacy of delivering campy adventures straight to video, all of which saw Warwick Davis starring as the titular threat. After Back 2 tha Hood, the series aimed to reinvent itself with Leprechaun: Origins, the first sequel to be devoid of Davis, as it offered up a more monstrous origin story for the character. In 2018, Leprechaun Returns borrowed a page from the Halloween playbook, with that film serving as a direct sequel to the debut film that ignored the events of its predecessors.

Check out the Leprechaun franchise on Hulu starting October 1st. Stay tuned for updates on the Leprechaun reboot.

