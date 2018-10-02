Hulu Kicks Off “Huluween” With All-New Short Films

While many streaming services might settle for debuting new horror films when October arrives, Hulu is pulling out all the stops and delivering subscribers what they call “Huluween.” In addition to multiple new horror options, the service is kicking off their first “Huluween Film Festival,” debuting short films from promising horror directors. Check out a teaser of the short films above.

The video’s description reads, “Hulu’s hosting our first ever Film Fest competition with eight up-and-coming filmmakers making spooky shorts that you can watch right here! The short with the most views as well as a vote from a surprise celebrity judge will win 10k and will be featured on all Hulu social media on October 31st. Watch if you dare!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can enjoy all of the short films by heading to Hulu’s YouTube page.

Another exciting update that the service has made this month is a new hub page which highlights not just Halloween-themed films, but also Halloween-themed episodes of TV series. Additionally, if you add horror films and TV series to “My Stuff,” the service will recommend titles which it thinks you might enjoy.

The horrors don’t stop there, as October will see the premiere of two all-new original programs, Into the Dark and Light as a Feather.

From Blumhouse Productions, Into the Dark will deliver subscribers a monthly feature-length “episode” that involves that month’s major holiday. The first installment, “The Body,” will chronicle “a sophisticated, overconfident hitman who always carries out his work in style. He decides to take things even further one day by transporting his latest victim in plain sight, correctly assuming that self-absorbed LA partiers will simply be enamored with his elaborate ‘costume.’ Eventually, as his window of opportunity to dispose of the body begins to close, Wilkes’ true colors reveal themselves to some groupies that have latched on to him. It becomes a battle of will and wits.” This episode debuts on October 5th.

In November’s episode, “Flesh & Blood,” fans will witness Dermot Mulroney as “Henry, a doting father trying to help his daughter, Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia who has not left the house since her mother’s still-unsolved murder.” This episode debuts on November 2nd.

Light as a Feather will debut on October 12th, depicting a game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” that results in fatal consequences for the girl who played it as they begin to mysteriously die.

Stay tuned for details about what else Hulu has to offer this month.

Which of Hulu’s offerings are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T YouTube, Hulu]