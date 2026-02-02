Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Confirms a Fan-Favorite Character Is Still Alive

With Yuji Itadori’s return in the ongoing Jujutsu Kaisen sequel manga, Modulo, the latest chapter also confirms the status of a fan-favorite character. While the sequel is clearly carving out its own narrative and intrigue, there is no denying that many fans are following it to learn the fate of characters from the original series. When Modulo first began, it immediately revealed the futures of two beloved characters, Maki and Yuta, surprising fans by confirming that they got married and that their grandchildren would become the central focus of the story. As the series progressed, it continued to unveil the outcomes of other familiar faces.

One of the most striking revelations was Yuji Itadori’s inability to age. As he attended the funerals of his colleagues, this cycle left him deeply depressed and added a layer of emotional intrigue to the sequel, heightening anticipation for his return. Itadori finally reappeared in the previous chapter, revealing just how different he has become. The latest chapter further offers a glimpse into his power level, confirming that he now exists on an entirely different tier. Meanwhile, even before the chapter reaches its main pages, it surprisingly confirms that Yuji Itadori’s supposed best friend, Aoi Todo, is still alive.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Confirms Yuji’s Best Friend Is Still Alive

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 20, titled “Old Soldiers Never Die,” opens with two information gags centered on sorcerers trying to track down Yuji’s whereabouts. One of these lighthearted moments unexpectedly features Kazuya Mino on the phone with Nobara Kugisaki. When Mino asks about Yuji, Kugisaki casually suggests that Aoi Todo might know where he is. This brief exchange confirms that Kyoto Jujutsu High’s third-year student from the original manga, Itadori’s self-proclaimed best friend, is still alive. However, Todo’s current location remains unknown, as Kugisaki is unable to provide any details, adding that only Yuji knows about him since everyone else dislikes him.

Despite being played as a simple gag, the scene is surprisingly informative. In addition to confirming Todo’s survival, it reveals that he is no longer an active sorcerer, as Mino refers to him as a former first-grade sorcerer. Kugisaki’s remark that only Yuji keeps in touch further implies that Todo has distanced himself from the rest, seemingly living a secluded life. It is easy to imagine Todo spending his days quietly, perhaps with his wife, given how openly expressive he always was. At the same time, Mino’s wording confirms that Todo was never promoted to Special Grade sorcerer.

Even so, it is reassuring for fans to know that this beloved character is still alive in the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, despite never returning to action alongside Yuji as many had hoped. With Todo now old and no longer a sorcerer, this may be the only update the sequel offers about him, leaving fans to take comfort in the simple confirmation of his survival.

