I Know What You Did Last Summer's Jennifer Love Hewitt Offers New Sequel Update

Earlier this year, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer earned a July 2025 release date, and while rumors claim that original star Jennifer Love Hewitt could be returning for the new installment, the actor herself confirmed that things haven't progressed much further than taking a few phone calls about the project. The nature of a slasher movie means that the production time will be relatively faster than a big-budget blockbuster, so with the release date more than a year away, Hewitt has plenty of time to potentially solidify those plans and officially return as Julie James. I Know What You Did Last Summer is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2025.

"I'm Always Gonna Know What You Did That Summer is what I think it should be called. It's in the cooker, let me just say that. It's there," Hewitt shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I've done a couple preliminary phone calls. I keep getting these messages from people, 'We're so excited!' I'm like, 'Okay! But the train is moving really fast and I haven't gotten there yet.' But it's nice to know that people are excited at the possibility and honestly it is wild to even think about. If it truly comes together I don't even know how I'm gonna feel except extremely overwhelmed and grateful."

As far as her feelings about reviving Julie, Hewitt noted that she was "honestly terrified, because it's 26 years later." She added, "There's power in being older, there's power in having gone off and had three kids. There's a sense of, I can do anything now. There's the vulnerability that was Julie James in 1 and 2 that definitely doesn't exist in this one, I don't think. I don't know, I'm just excited to show her grown up."

In the original movie, Julie James and her friends killed a man during a hit and run and opted to dispose of the body, but when they receive threatening letters a year later from someone claiming "I know what you did last summer," their paranoia eats away at them as a mystery assailant begins killing them off. It is revealed that the man they killed didn't die after all, having survived the accident and seeking revenge. Hewitt returned in the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, which followed a similar pattern of cryptic notes, with the killer revealed to be the son of the first film's murderer.

"I think she's gotta go nuts. I don't know who she's fighting, but whoever she is [fighting] is not gonna stand a chance," Hewitt joked. "Between me and a stunt double, we got this, that's all I can say."

She continued, "If it all works out and it happens, I am ready to bring her back with 26 years of angst, knowledge, 'kick-ass-ery,' which I am turning into a word, and have some fun with it."

A third film in the series pivoted into a more supernatural realm, while Prime Video revived the franchise for a TV series.

