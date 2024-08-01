I Still Know What You Did Last Summer Star Brandy Wants to Return for New Sequel

While many I Know What You Did Last Summer fans are curious if stars from the first two movies Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will be reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel, though Brandy, star of the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, recently learned of the upcoming installment and expressed her interest in making a return. Plot details about the new movie are being kept under wraps, which includes Hewitt and Prinze failing to confirm if a deal has been made for their return, so it’s unknown at this point how the project will connect to its predecessors to allow for Brandy’s return. The new I Know What You Did Last Summer currently has a release date of July 18, 2025.

“I didn’t know Sony was putting that together … That’s interesting!” the performer shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “”I’m not pulling a fast one on you … I did not know that.”

In the original movie, which was based on the Lois Duncan novel of the same name, a group of friends accidentally hit a man with their car and, believing him to be dead, throw his body in the ocean. A year later, the friends start receiving threats about their actions, with the man having survived the ordeal and attacking the friends. With Julie (Hewitt) and Ray (Prinze) having survived the first movie, they returned for the sequel, with Brandy starring as Julie’s friend Karla. The sequel saw Julie once again being targeted by a figure from her past, as she ultimately learns the original killer survived the previous movie and he and his son crafted a plot of revenge.

“I need them to give me a call because I survived in that movie!” Brandy confirmed. “I came out in the end, bloodied up, ready to go. I did not die in that film.”

She added, “Jennifer, Freddie, hit me up.”

Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Tyriq Withers (Atlanta), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), and Tony Award-nominated Sarah Pidgeon are all in talks to join the new movie. Some reports claimed the upcoming project would borrow a page from Halloween, The Exorcist, and Scream to deliver audiences a direct continuation of the original movie that ignored sequels. Despite those reports, director of the new entry Jennifer Kaytin Robinson took to Twitter to confirm I Still Know would remain canon. Given that a third film was released straight to video, though was a supernatural story with no returning stars, it seems unlikely that the third entry would be referenced in the upcoming adventure.

