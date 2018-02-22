‘Insidious 5’ Rumored To Be Happening

The theatrical run of Insidious: The Last Key might have seemed brief, but the film still managed to score big at the box office and become the most successful chapter in the saga so far. Due in part to this success, Bloody Disgusting reports that a sequel is currently being developed.

The first film in the series didn’t do huge numbers at the box office, failing to crack the $100 million-mark worldwide. The second film in the series earned much stronger numbers, yet by earning a reported $164.4 million, The Last Chapter has taken the top spot in the series. Based solely on the box office numbers, it’s easy to see why we’d get another entry.

Insidious: Chapter 3 surprised audiences with a reveal that the events of the film took place before the first film. The Last Chapter took place after Chapter 3, yet still occurred before the original film. The next installment will reportedly avoid the prequel trope and be set after the events of the first two films.

If you missed the movie in theaters, fret not, as the Blu-ray will be landing on April 3rd with plenty of bonus features.

Per the press release: “Acclaimed horror producers James Wan (The Conjuring, Annabelle) and Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity franchise) return for the fourth installment from Blumhouse of the Insidious-franchise, along with fan-favorites Lin Shaye in her iconic role as Elise Rainier, and Leigh Whannell and Angus Sampson as the ghost-hunting duo Specs and Tucker. In Insidious: The Last Key, Elise must face her past to confront the most personal haunting of her career – in her childhood home. The film also stars Josh Stewart (Interstellar), Kirk Acevedo (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Caitlin Gerard (Magic Mike), Spencer Locke (Resident Evil franchise) and Academy Award® nominee Bruce Davison (Best Supporting Actor, Longtime Companion, 1989).”

“Insidious: The Last Key comes packed with never-before-seen special features, including an alternate ending, more than 20 minutes of chilling additional scenes, a franchise recap and three all-new featurettes,” the release reads. “‘Becoming Elise’ delves into the mythology of Elise’s origin story and how this ‘sequel to the prequel’ fits into the Insidious-franchise. ‘Going into the Further’ examines what the Further represents to the cast and crew and how the production design in the film differs from the previous films. ‘Unlocking Keyface’ introduces fans to the newest iconic demon in the Insidious-franchise and explores the symbolism behind its creation.”

Grab your copy of Insidious: The Last Key on Digital HD March 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD April 3rd.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]