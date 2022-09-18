Interview With the Vampire: New Photos Offer Best Look Yet at AMC's Anne Rice Adaptation

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire will debut in just two weeks, and now the network is giving fans their best look yet at the upcoming series thanks to new photos. In the photos, which you can check out below, we get new looks at not only Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lack and Sam Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt, but the world they live in where the story begins — turn of the 20th century New Orleans. We also get new looks at Bailey Bass' child vampire Claudia and Eric Bogossian's journalist actually interviewing the titular vampire, Daniel Molloy.

Who stars in Interview With the Vampire?





Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. The series also features Assad Zaman as Rashid, Kalyne Coleman as Grace, and Maura Grace Athari as Antoinette.

Is Interview With the Vampire a book series?





Interview With the Vampire is the latest adaptation of Anne Rice's novel of the same name — the most notable previous adaptation being the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. The novel is the first in Rice's Vampire Chronicles series, which AMC purchased the rights to in 2020 and, according to series showrunner Rolin Jones, the network plans to bring them all to life.

"AMC has bought all of the books and AMC wants to make all of the books," Jones said.

When does Interview With the Vampire premiere?





Interview With the Vampire will debut on October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.