Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Teases Popular Storyline in Season 3

The Vampire Lestat isn’t the only part of Anne Rice’s of Interview With the Vampire. Showrunner Rolin Jones told Variety that the AMC series’ third season will explore the popular “Devil’s Minion” storyline involving Daniel and Armand as well. Jones said that the “Devil’s Minion” storyline is one they’ve “been thinking” about for a while and aspects of Season 3 will be leading towards it.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Jones said, adding, “there will be story points leading towards the Devil’s [Minion].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Devil’s Minion” storyline actually comes from the third book in Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, Queen of the Damned, specifically a chapter entitled “The Story of Daniel, the Devil’s Minion, or the Boy from Interview With the Vampire.” In the chapter, readers get Daniel’s name as well an update on what Daniel did following his interview with Louis — his search for Lestat that led him to New Orleans where he instead got the attention of Armand. Armand stalked Daniel but after several years came to love him. After a time, Armand decided to accumulate great wealth and recruited Daniel to help him with Daniel serving as “the Devil’s Minion” by day. Armand would end up using the amassed fortune and documents Daniel forged to purchase an island off the coast of Florida — The Night Island. All during this, Armand and Daniel have a complicated relationship in that the one thing that Daniel wants, to become a vampire, is the one thing that Armand is reluctant to give him.

How Could the Devil’s Minion Storyline Work in Season 3?

Given that AMC’s Interview With the Vampire has such a different version of Daniel and Armand’s story — Armand makes Daniel into a vampire after Daniel exposes his decades-long lie about who really intervened during Louis’ sham trial — the series would have to take a different approach to the storyline, though Armand actor Assad Zaman has previously told Screen Rant that he’s willing to explore it.

“I think it’s there in a number of ways that we can explore it, this season was meant to tell a different story,” Zaman said. “We’ve very much focused on telling Louis’ story and finishing this chapter of Interview With the Vampire, but that doesn’t mean that we haven’t sprinkled in elements that we do want to explore later on. There’s bits of The Vampire Lestat, there’s bits of ‘Devils Minion, there’s bits of Queen of the Damned and Talamasca stuff that we are hopefully very much going to explore.”

He continued, “And I have always said I am more than willing to go down the ‘Devil’s Minion’ route with Eric or Luke or both. It might be a nice parallel, alternate reality version to do a three-way.”

What Will Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire Be About?

Here’s how AMC describes Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire: In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

“Lestat [will be] front and center, which means the show should feel like it was hijacked by Lestat,” Jones said previously. “Aesthetically, you should be ready for what a Lestat version of the show feels like and looks like.”