Meet Rock Star Lestat in New Interview With the Vampire Season 3 Teaser

Ladies and gentlemen, savory inferiors, meet rock star Lestat. On Saturday during San Diego Comic-Con, AMC released a teaser for Season 3 of giving fans their first glimpse at Lestat on his own terms — as The Vampire Lestat — thanks to a new teaser that revealed not only a very rock and roll Lestat but also featured actor Sam Reid singing as well. In the teaser, Lestat (Reid) is being interviewed by Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for a documentary and, as you can see for yourself below, this is definitely not the Lestat we got to know through Louis’ story.

“Lestat becomes a rock star. Let’s star there,” showrunner Rolin Jones said previously when asked what Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire will look like. “We’re going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart who’s done the music for the first two seasons. We’re going to try to beat Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Rocky Horror. We’re about to try to make a little pop masterpiece.”

He added, “The deeper I get into [Anne Rice’s] books, I’m slowly catching up to the love that the people who really love the show have for these books and clutch them to their hearts. So many of the artists who worked on our show talked about how the tone of the book allowed them to think about coming out. These books are important to people. I feel very privileged and very lucky to be this person who’s shepherding that to a new generation at this point.”

What Will Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire Be About?

Here’s how AMC describes Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire: In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.”

“Lestat [will be] front and center, which means the show should feel like it was hijacked by Lestat,” Jones said previously. “Aesthetically, you should be ready for what a Lestat version of the show feels like and looks like.”