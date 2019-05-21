The Invisible Man Reboot Gets Release Date

H.G. Wells introduced audiences to the Invisible Man back in 1897, with a 1933 film based on the character making him an icon in the burgeoning roster of Universal Monsters. Over the years, various films how offered audiences reimaginings of the concept, depicting characters who unlock the secret to invisibility who are driven mad by the burden. Leigh Whannell, who wrote and directed last year’s Upgrade, will be delivering audiences a remake of the property for Blumhouse which has Elisabeth Moss and Storm Reid attached to star. Universal has confirmed that the remake will be landing in theaters on March 13, 2020.

While the studio has yet to officially reveal details about the new take on the concept, a casting report for Moss confirmed, “The film follows Cecilia (Moss), who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”

Reid will be playing Sydney, who is described, “With her mother gone, she’s picked up the maternal slack and is very capable and mature for her age. She’s an outgoing lover of fashion who aspires to see the world, and she initially likes having Cecilia around as a role model, but grows mistrustful of her when strange things begin to happen around the house.”

Back in 2017, Universal launched its Dark Universe with The Mummy, which was slated to pave the way for remakes of all of their iconic movie monsters. At the time, Johnny Depp was attached to star as the Invisible Man in an upcoming project, yet the critical and financial disappointment of The Mummy prevented that franchise from continuing, with future projects delayed indefinitely.

Fans are curious about how this new remake will reimagine the source material, with Moss confirming that she won’t be circumventing expectations to be the titular character.

“I haven’t gotten into what I’m allowed to say, yet. I’m pretty sure I can say that I’m not ‘The Invisible Man,’” Moss confirmed with The Hollywood Reporter. “That would be weird. It’s a little bit of a different take on it. Part of the reason why I wanted to do it is I actually felt like it was a really feminist story of female empowerment and a victim kind of overcoming something. I don’t even know what I’m allowed to say about it! I’m not The Invisible Man, but there is an Invisible Man — if that makes any sense.”

Stay tuned for details on Invisible Man, which lands in theaters on March 13, 2020.

