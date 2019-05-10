Iron Sky 2: The Coming Race Gets Release Date

The horror genre has explored countless bizarre concepts over the decades, requiring filmmakers to find ambitious new narratives to deliver audiences exciting experiences. Recent years have seen a surge of films whose primary goal appears to be to deliver the most absurd elements they can imagine into one ludicrous narrative. Debuting in 2012, Iron Sky explored a bizarre premise involving Hitler and his Nazis fleeing Earth in 1945, spending their time focused on complete global domination. The film became a big enough success that it earned the sequel Iron Sky 2: The Coming Race, which has just scored a July 19th release date on VOD and in select theaters.

Twenty years after the events of Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race and their army of dinosaurs.

“Iron Sky 2: The Coming Race already has tremendous following established by the first film, while ratcheting up the insanity and fun,” Rich Goldberg, co-president of distributor Vertical, shared in a statement. “Driven by impressive visual effects and a story that continues to grow more and more unpredictable as it unfolds, we can’t wait for audiences to experience this wild ride. We’re confident that this sequel will build an even bigger following.”

This sequel earned a chunk of its budget on Indiegogo, earning an impressive 112 percent of its goal and obtaining more than $650,000. The initial budget was estimated to be $15 million, with various larger studios also stepping in to help fund the project.

The film sees Udo Kier reprise his role as Hitler, who addressed his feelings on playing such detestable characters in various films.

“First of all, I must tell you, when you’re German and you come to America, your name is Hans, and you play mad scientists or a Nazi,” Kier shared with ComicBook.com. “I have never in my life, because I was born at the end of the war, I have never played a serious Nazi, never. I got offered, even in America for TV shows, to play horrible people, and I said, ‘No,’ because … I only played Adolf Hitler three times. In Iron Sky number two, I am Hitler on the dinosaur visiting my brother, and I say ‘Heil, Mutter Ficker,’ which means, ‘mother f-cker.’ All the films I did were kind of comedy. It’s like Springtime For Hitler [from The Producers].”

He added, “I have never played a serious Nazi, and I will never do. Because if I would play Mengele or somebody I have to study them and get into that. I was born in Germany on October 14th, 1944, the end of the war. When I grew up, I knew anything about it until I informed myself all about what it was all about. And I only do it, as I said, in comedy, which I did all the films like, Iron Sky, and it will be like that. It will never affect me that my name is Hans in the Gus Van Sant film, My Own Private Idaho, or the new one, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, my name is Hans again. That is a normal thing. If you make a film in Japan, [a German actor’s name] is Hansman.”

