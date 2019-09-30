Stranger Things Fans Think They’ve Spotted Hopper in Season 4 Teaser

Monday has been a good start to the week for fans of Netflix‘s Stranger Things. Not only are the Duffer Brothers staying at the streaming giant under a new mega overall deal, but it’s been confirmed Stranger Things is returning for a fourth season. On top of that all, fans have continued poring over the brief teaser released by Netflix announcing year four and now, some think they’ve found David Harbour‘s Chief Jim Hopper hidden in the video. If you’ve had the chance to catch up with the show, you’ll know by now Hopper seemingly fizzled into thin air at the end of the third season, so it’s most definitely a peculiar development should Harbour return.
Keep scrolling to see what fans think they're seeing in the teaser. Do you see what they're seeing? What do you think happened to Hopper?
NO WORDS
ok yes i am REACHING BUT THIS LOOKS LIKE A WHOLE ASS PERSON AND THAT WHOLE ASS PERSON LOOKS LIKE HOPPER IM . ITS . I HAVE MO WORDS OM VRUING BYE pic.twitter.com/9OmwVKMndH— 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 (@elstozier) September 30, 2019
Light, Light, No Light
LIGHT, LIGHT, NO LIGHT— tonsi (@hopwheelr) September 30, 2019
COULD THIS BE HOPPER???? pic.twitter.com/cBgXPymMxY
Hopper & Billy in the Upside Down
wHAT IF HOPPER IS SOMEHOW SURVIVING IN THE UPSIDE DOWN AND HAS BILLY WITH HIM JKDFJDS THEYRE LIKE HIDING OUT IN THE UPSIDE DOWN VERSION OF HIS CABIN pic.twitter.com/lB511K7WtO— 𝐞𝐥𝐢 – 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲 (@ahoykeery) September 30, 2019
Hopper’s Cabin
IS THAT?? HOPPER’S CABIN???? pic.twitter.com/s5LIMpb3Mm— kaitlyn (@woIfhqrd) September 30, 2019
Language
WAIT IS THAT FUCKING HOPPER 🥺😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V1FpDDgXXH— ً (@fatalcult) September 30, 2019
Gone Campin’
did anyone else saw Hopper’s cabin in the background? #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/j3AYEtINIW— Tany ✨ (@TanyCarvalho_) September 30, 2019
hey netflix stop playing thx
HOPPER IS ALIVE!— 𝓛𝓮𝔀𝓲𝓮 (@RobinFromScoops) September 30, 2019
STOP PLAYING WITH MY FEELINGS 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/W3xJOr5NaL
Am I Tripping?
AM I TRIPPING OR IS THAT THE CABIN AND THATS HOPPER ON THE WOODEN STAIRS HOLDING THE FLASHLIGHT pic.twitter.com/Iny9kmTLHZ— maria (@julietslafleur) September 30, 2019
TIME TRAVEL!
The sign says Hawkins, the light is hopper (or someone looking for him) and the clock hanging on the tree all point to this being a season about TIME TRAVEL !!!— Kassidy Ballesteros (@kassidyb116) September 30, 2019
And on that note, if anyone needs me I’ll be out seeking professional help #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/yP0uug6j4a
Better Get Your Tinfoil Hat
geeking out over the @Stranger_Things S4 trailer Easter eggs!!!— Kris Lange (@Eireluvr) September 30, 2019
-in the Upsidedown
-Clock at 11
-Welcome to Hawkins sign
-Newspaper
-Figure on a bridge or footpath (Hopper?)
Not so obvious:
-Looks like a cabin roof in Blvd near the sign
-The 1st R in stranger has a skull.
WHO IS IT?!
i stg if it’s not hopper pic.twitter.com/GPHbn6Gric— kenzie isnt in hawkins anymore (@amazingdpt) September 30, 2019