Stranger Things Fans Think They’ve Spotted Hopper in Season 4 Teaser

Monday has been a good start to the week for fans of Netflix‘s Stranger Things. Not only are the Duffer Brothers staying at the streaming giant under a new mega overall deal, but it’s been confirmed Stranger Things is returning for a fourth season. On top of that all, fans have continued poring over the brief teaser released by Netflix announcing year four and now, some think they’ve found David Harbour‘s Chief Jim Hopper hidden in the video. If you’ve had the chance to catch up with the show, you’ll know by now Hopper seemingly fizzled into thin air at the end of the third season, so it’s most definitely a peculiar development should Harbour return.

Keep scrolling to see what fans think they’re seeing in the teaser. Do you see what they’re seeing? What do you think happened to Hopper? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

NO WORDS

ok yes i am REACHING BUT THIS LOOKS LIKE A WHOLE ASS PERSON AND THAT WHOLE ASS PERSON LOOKS LIKE HOPPER IM . ITS . I HAVE MO WORDS OM VRUING BYE pic.twitter.com/9OmwVKMndH — 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 (@elstozier) September 30, 2019

Light, Light, No Light

LIGHT, LIGHT, NO LIGHT



COULD THIS BE HOPPER???? pic.twitter.com/cBgXPymMxY — tonsi (@hopwheelr) September 30, 2019

Hopper & Billy in the Upside Down

wHAT IF HOPPER IS SOMEHOW SURVIVING IN THE UPSIDE DOWN AND HAS BILLY WITH HIM JKDFJDS THEYRE LIKE HIDING OUT IN THE UPSIDE DOWN VERSION OF HIS CABIN pic.twitter.com/lB511K7WtO — 𝐞𝐥𝐢 – 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐲 (@ahoykeery) September 30, 2019

Hopper’s Cabin

Language

WAIT IS THAT FUCKING HOPPER 🥺😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/V1FpDDgXXH — ً (@fatalcult) September 30, 2019

Gone Campin’

did anyone else saw Hopper’s cabin in the background? #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/j3AYEtINIW — Tany ✨ (@TanyCarvalho_) September 30, 2019

hey netflix stop playing thx

HOPPER IS ALIVE!

STOP PLAYING WITH MY FEELINGS 😱😭 pic.twitter.com/W3xJOr5NaL — 𝓛𝓮𝔀𝓲𝓮 (@RobinFromScoops) September 30, 2019

Am I Tripping?

AM I TRIPPING OR IS THAT THE CABIN AND THATS HOPPER ON THE WOODEN STAIRS HOLDING THE FLASHLIGHT pic.twitter.com/Iny9kmTLHZ — maria (@julietslafleur) September 30, 2019

TIME TRAVEL!

The sign says Hawkins, the light is hopper (or someone looking for him) and the clock hanging on the tree all point to this being a season about TIME TRAVEL !!!



And on that note, if anyone needs me I’ll be out seeking professional help #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/yP0uug6j4a — Kassidy Ballesteros (@kassidyb116) September 30, 2019

Better Get Your Tinfoil Hat

geeking out over the @Stranger_Things S4 trailer Easter eggs!!!

-in the Upsidedown

-Clock at 11

-Welcome to Hawkins sign

-Newspaper

-Figure on a bridge or footpath (Hopper?)

Not so obvious:

-Looks like a cabin roof in Blvd near the sign

-The 1st R in stranger has a skull. — Kris Lange (@Eireluvr) September 30, 2019

WHO IS IT?!