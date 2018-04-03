‘IT’ Director Teases ‘IT: Chapter 2’ Return

After the massive success of Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King’s IT, fans have wholeheartedly expected that director Andy Muschietti would be back to handle the sequel, IT: Chapter 2, but there’s been no official confirmation of that fact. However, we may have just gotten our biggest piece of evidence that Muschietti is returning to the director’s chair – from Muschietti himself!

This Instagram post had fans wondering if they were being April fooled, but it’s more than likely an early indication that Muschietti is indeed gearing up for production on IT: Chapter 2. The film is slated to hit theaters in September 2019, so production would indeed need to kick off this summer – which is exactly when it reportedly would start. At this point, getting confirmation on Muschietti’s return is just a technicality, if anything.

Beyond the director, IT: Chapter 2 has already reportedly begun casting the all-important roles of the adult version of the Losers Club, with Jessica Chastain in talks to play adult Beverly. The other major adult roles haven’t been revealed yet, but it’s no surprise to hear that they’re eagerly-sought parts that may have some high-profile actors in consideration, which will definitely lend the sequel some bigger star power than the first film.

IT: Chapter 2 will pick up decades after the first film, as the Losers Club (now adults) are called back to the town of Derry when Pennywise resurfaces. The Losers have little memory of what transpired with the fearsome monster they battled as kids, and so they must recover those memories of the monsters – and how to beat it – before Pennywise can get to them first.

IT: Chapter 2 will be in theaters on September 6, 2019.