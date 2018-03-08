Fan Creates ‘IT: Chapter 2’ Concept Trailer With Chris Pratt and Jessica Chastain

Fans familiar with Stephen King‘s IT know that an integral component of the narrative is seeing how the story unfolds across two timelines, with adult characters recalling the events they experienced as kids when facing Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Following the announcement of the young actors playing the lead roles, fans wondered which adult actors could portray the characters in the secondary timeline, with one fan compiling footage from various movies to create the above concept trailer.

The selected cast was compiled based on who the young actors have said they’d like to see play the older versions of their characters, with the YouTuber, P.Parker calling the roster his “Dream Cast.”

The chosen actors are as follows:

Jessica Chastain is Beverly

Patrick Wilson is Bill

Chris Pratt is Ben

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Stanley

Bill Hader is Richie

Jake Gyllenhaal is Eddie

Chiwetel Ejiofor is Mike

The main differences from the above list and who the young stars picked to play their characters is Jaeden Lieberher, who plays Bill, has suggested Christian Bale for his role with Chosen Jacobs, who plays Mike, regularly expressing that he’d like to see Chadwick Boseman take the part.

What makes the above edit so effective is that it appears as though the compiled footage comes from movies featuring horrifying subject matter, allowing the reel to highlight the actors appearing in terrifying situations.

We might have to wait a few more months before a cast is officially announced, but with filming reportedly beginning this summer, we may actually learn details sooner rather than later.

Sophia Lillis, who plays Beverly in IT, has regularly shared that she’d like Chastain take on her role, not only due to physical similarities but because of Chastain’s immense talent. Chastain has previously worked with IT director Andy Muschietti on the horror film Mama, with Variety escalating those reports from Chastain being open to the idea to the actress actually being “in talks” about the role last month.

Stay tuned for details about who lands roles in the upcoming film.

Fans can see the second chapter of IT when it lands in theaters on September 6, 2019.

