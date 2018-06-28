‘IT: Chapter 2’ Star Jessica Chastain Praises Female Representation in the Horror Genre

Some audiences discredit the accomplishments of the horror genre, yet that perception has begun to change in recent years thanks to achievements like Get Out, The Shape of Water, and Hereditary. Jessica Chastain, who stars in the upcoming IT: Chapter 2, recently praised the genre and took note of its positive representation of female characters.

“I actually love the horror genre, because I found that in the past — I think things are changing now — but in the past the horror genre [in particular] really has great female characters,” Chastain shared with IndieWire. “I’m very happy to work again in a genre that actually has empowered women. And in that genre, you usually see the person surviving at the end being the lady. Do you know what I mean? She conquers the monsters or the bad guys, and she walks away at the end.”

The upcoming IT sequel is poised to be Chastain’s most popular entry in the genre, yet she has previously starred in films like Take Shelter, Crimson Peak, and Mama, which was directed by IT‘s Andy Muschietti.

Not only does the upcoming film mark a return to horror and another collaboration with Muschietti, but Chastain also admitted that she’s been a fan of Stephen King since she was young.

“Oh, yeah. I remember reading Pet Sematary,” Chastain admitted. “Ohhh, I was so young when I read that book, and I got so scared. And I watched that movie so many times. I read The Shining. I really like his writing.”

In King’s novel, a group of children is tormented by an otherworldly threat lurking the town of Derry, Maine. The kids confront the threat, thinking they’ve solved all their problems, only for those problems to surface again 27 years later.

Chastain will be joined by James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Jay Ryan, and Isaiah Mustafa. The young cast from the original film will also be returning for the follow-up.

The IT sequel isn’t the only King project being filmed this year, as a new incarnation of Pet Sematary is also currently filming while Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, is also expected to begin filming before the end of the year.

IT: Chapter 2 will be landing in theaters on September 7, 2019. Pet Sematary will also debut in theaters next year, releasing on April 5th.

