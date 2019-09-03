IT CHAPTER TWO Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Warner Bros. scored a major mainstream horror hit with its adaptation of Stephen King’sIT adaptation, and now the studio is poised for similar success with director Andy Muschietti’s final part of King’s extensive novel, IT CHAPTER TWO. But while the IT sequel already has built-in incentive for fans to show up to the theater again, it does actually have to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the story that began in IT.

Now the official review embargo for IT CHAPTER TWO has lifted, and we have a look at what aggregate reviews of the film are saying!

According to Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing this), IT CHAPTER TWO has a score of 84% fresh, with 42 reviews having been submitted. Here is the “Critics Consensus” of the film, according to RT:

“It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn’t always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.”

That consensus jibes with many of the reactions and reviews that have already been posted to social media. Basically, viewers are saying that IT CHAPTER TWO isn’t perfect, but is still a nice, solid, follow-up to the first film. However, the critical consensus does leave out the biggest and most common criticism of the film, which is the statement from many viewers that IT CHAPTER TWO is woefully too long, clocking in at nearly three hours long.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above:

“Every thread leads to a third act culminating a near three-hour movie with some spectacle that’s hard to stay too invested in or get scared by when you might find yourself checking your watch. The final moments are clouded with CGI and flashing lights which, for some, might come with scares while, for others, it ends up losing a bit of the terror.

Fortunately, a surprising amount of heart is added to the finale, and the overall experience with the follow-up warrants the price of admission. Certain story points should have been expanded upon rather than others being scattered across the second act but director Andy Muschietti and company have crafted something fans of the first will get a kick out of, even if they aren’t as enamored with It as they were in 2017.”

IT CHAPTER TWO will be in theaters this Friday.