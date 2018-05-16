‘IT: Chapter Two’ Finds Its Adult Stanley With Andy Bean

With shooting set to begin later this summer, the cast for IT: Chapter Two is beginning to take shape, as another adult member of the Losers’ Club has reportedly signed on. Andy Bean (Allegiant, Here and Now) has been tapped to play the adult Stanley Uris. Wyatt Oleff played the character in 2017’s IT.

Bean joins the reported Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who will be playing the adult Beverly, Bill, and Richie, respectively. Actor James Ransone took to Twitter to claim he was portraying the adult Eddie in the film, though he later deleted the tweet with no official confirmation of the casting. Bill Skarsgard will be returning to the film to portray Pennywise the Dancing Clown, in addition to the young cast from the previous film reprising their roles.

In King’s novel, a group of children is tormented by an otherworldly threat lurking the town of Derry, Maine. The kids confront the threat, thinking they’ve solved all their problems, only for those problems to surface again 27 years later.

The 1990 miniseries adaptation of the novel utilized the same fractured timeline, jumping back and forth between the events unfolding with young characters and their adult counterparts. For his adaptation, director Andy Muschietti wanted to focus solely on the earlier timeline in hopes of audiences connecting more with the characters before eventually depicting the horrors they face as adults.

At last month’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, Muschietti made some pretty bold claims about what audiences can expect from the sequel.

“They’re gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one, the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti shared, as reported by ComicBook.com. “People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else…It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

Given the massive success of the 2017 film, which went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, the upcoming sequel is sure to draw in some big names to fill out the rest of the cast.

Filming on IT: Chapter Two is set to begin this July and will hit theaters on September 6, 2019. Fans will also get to see an all-new adaptation of King’s Pet Sematary next year, which will hit theaters on April 19th.

