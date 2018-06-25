‘IT: Chapter Two’ Begins Filming

After months of rumors and reports about what to expect from the upcoming IT: Chapter 2, filming is officially underway, as confirmed by star James McAvoy. The actor took to Instagram to share the information about the shoot, though he left fans wanting more in regards to early looks at the film.

The actor shared a photo of a piece of cheese with the caption, “Day 1 on IT 2. Glad you got the memo guys. #passthecheeseplease #derryordairy.”

McAvoy will be playing the adult Bill Denbrough in the film, who was played by Jaeden Lieberher in 2017’s IT.

This wasn’t the only look we got at a cast member in the film, as Jessica Chastain debuted a photo of herself with a short haircut that will be required to play Beverly Marsh.

The actress showed off the shorter cut and plugged the stylists responsible, though she made sure to include a reference to “winter fire.” In the novel, Ben Hanscom writes a poem for Beverly and refers to her hair as winter fire, with the hashtag being a direct reference to the film.

Joining McAvoy and Chastain are Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben, and Isiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon. The young actors from the previous film will also appear in the sequel through flashback sequences. Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

In King’s novel, a group of children is tormented by an otherworldly threat lurking the town of Derry, Maine. The kids confront the threat, thinking they’ve solved all their problems, only for those problems to surface again 27 years later.

Andy Muschietti returns to the directing chair for the sequel.

Skarsgard recently teased what audiences can expect from the film and the changes we can expect.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Skarsgard shared with Den of Geek. “It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids. So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

IT: Chapter 2 lands in theaters on September 7, 2019.

