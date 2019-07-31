IT CHAPTER TWO Producer Teases “Amazing Scenes” From the Director’s Cut

Stephen King’s novel IT is known for being one of his most massive books, coming in at more than 1,100 pages. When it came to bringing the story to life, director Andy Muschietti opted to split the narrative in half, first delivering audiences IT in 2017 and the upcoming IT CHAPTER TWO in September. This year’s sequel has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, yet that still doesn’t include everything the filmmakers shot for the film, forcing some of their favorite scenes to land on the cutting room floor. Producer Barbara Muschietti teased that the scenes that won’t make it into the theatrical cut will debut in a director’s cut and that they’re “amazing.”

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Muschietti shared with Digital Spy. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The original novel and the 1990 miniseries adaptation blended two timelines together into one narrative, as the story that unfolded in the present featured multiple flashbacks. The 2017 film, however, focused only on the early part of the narrative, while this year’s sequel will feature both timelines. Despite being the culmination of the horrifying epic, Andy noted that the theatrical cut is far more manageable of an experience than the original four-hour version that was shot.

“At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story,” Andy detailed. “However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”

He added, “You cannot deliver a four-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is two hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good. Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

Are you looking forward to the sequel? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!