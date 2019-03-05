‘IT: Chapter Two’ Star Finn Wolfhard Explains His Approach to the Sequel

The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s IT was filmed in relative isolation in Canada, with the film’s cast and crew seemingly unaware of how huge a response the film would receive when it was released. Similarly, Stranger Things was a sci-fi series full of mostly unknown actors, whose debut on Netflix led to it becoming a pop culture sensation. IT: Chapter Two and Stranger Things Season Three are some of the most anticipated genre events of the year, though star of both, Finn Wolfhard, admits the reception to the projects hasn’t changed his approach to the material.

“It’s really cool when the thing you are working on as a small team gets embraced by millions, but in the end, it’s about your character and the script and your director and the rest of the cast and crew,” Wolfhard shared with ComicBook.com. “So for me, nothing changes in terms of my approach to the characters or the universe they’re in.”

In King’s IT novel, a group of childhood friends faces off against an otherworldly threat that endangers the town of Derry, Maine, forcing them to wage battle with the entity not only as teens, but also 27 years later when the threat emerges once again. The novel jumped forwards and backwards in time, yet director Andy Muschietti broke up the narrative so audiences saw just the early storyline in IT while IT: Chapter Two will primarily feature the older characters with interspersed flashbacks.

Taking on the role of Wolfhard’s Richie Tozier as an adult is Bill Hader, who the young actor trusted to honor what he established of the character in the first film and to also depict who Richie would evolve into.

“Bill is a genius and I certainly wouldn’t give him any advice unless he asked,” Wolfhard confessed. “But we had some great discussions on set when our days were overlapping. He’s obviously a great impressionist and mimic and I actually can’t wait to see the film to see what he’s done with adult Richie.”

The 27-year jump between the events of the IT films forced audiences to imagine who would play the young characters later in life, with the cast members themselves often tossing out their opinions on the matter. Wolfhard might not have a go-to answer when it comes to which iconic horror character he’d like to play a young version of, though his parents had an interesting suggestion.

“I haven’t thought of anyone else I would like to play but my parents suggested the younger version of John Cassavetes’ character from Rosemary’s Baby,” the actor shared when asked about embodying a horror character in a prequel film.

Fans can check out Season Three of Stranger Things when it debuts on Netflix on July 4th and IT: Chapter Two when it lands in theaters on September 6th.

