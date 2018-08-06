‘Shazam!’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Praises ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Script

Stephen King’s IT is one of the author’s most beloved stories, which set expectations high for last year’s theatrical adaptation. The film went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, which makes next year’s sequel, IT: Chapter Two, one of the year’s most anticipated films. Jack Dylan Grazer, who returns for the sequel as the young Eddie Kaspbrak in the sequel, promises that the film’s script is “very good.”

“I haven’t shot anything yet, I just went for the table read, and I can assure you it’s a very good script. Very good,” Grazer shared with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con. “IT 2 is a touchy subject because I can’t say a lot of things.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In King’s original novel, a group of bullied teens band together in Derry, Maine to face off against an otherworldly threat that has been tormenting their small town. After believing that they have vanquished the threat, they must reunite 27 years later when they discover that the horrors have returned.

In the novel and 1990 mini-series adaptation of the story, the narrative flashed back and forth between the past and the present, depicting both young and adult characters. For last year’s film, director Andy Muschietti focused solely on the young characters so audiences would develop relationships with them before subjecting them to even more horrific scenarios as adults.

While the young actors returned for the sequel, a majority of the narrative will focus on the adult characters, with Grazer’s Eddie being played by James Ransone.

“When I first go to Toronto for the table read, we went out to lunch, all of us, and the acting coach from the original IT, the one we shot in 2017, came up to us and said, ‘Hey, I have an idea, you guys should do like a speed dating thing and just talk to your adult versions,’ so we did, but we didn’t really talk to every adult, just our own adult version, and I learned a lot about James,” the actor detailed about meeting his adult counterpart.

The film also stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike. Bill Skarsgard also returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6, 2019.

Do Grazer’s remarks about the sequel sound promising? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T YouTube, Entertainment Weekly]