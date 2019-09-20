IT CHAPTER TWO Star James Ransone Shares Photo that Hints at an Alternate Ending

WARNING: IT CHAPTER TWO SPOILERS…

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters earlier this month and saw the addition of an adult cast playing the grow-up versions of everyone’s favorite kids from Derry. While the kids may have all survived the events of the first movie, a couple of them weren’t so lucky as adults. One of the casualties included Eddie Kaspbrak, who was played by both Jack Dylan Grazer and James Ransone. When Eddie died, it was clear that the person most upset was Richie Tozier, who was played by Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader. The movie’s ending reveals that Richie had feelings for Eddie, which means the Internet is now full of “Reddie” shippers. Well, Ransone’s most recent Instagram post shows an alternate version in which Richie also didn’t survive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Ransone (@jamesransone) on Sep 19, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

While some people were confused by the post, it also pleased many fans of “Reddie,” who are taking it to mean that a part of Richie died when his friend did. Of course, knowing Ransone’s sense of humor, he probably posted the photo just to mess with people (he did not include a caption).

Here are some comments from fans:

“Reddie rights,” @crookdkind wrote.

“Eddie died, Richie loved Eddie, so it’s like saying ‘Rip Reddie,’” @avengerls explained.

“Rip Richie Tozier he ain’t dead I just miss him,” @fairlykaylin added.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 79%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.