‘IT: Chapter Two’ Will Include One of the Most Bizarre Scenes From Book

In the upcoming IT: Chapter Two, screenwriter Gary Dauberman promises it will tackle one of the more metaphysical concepts from Stephen King’s source novel, the Ritual of Chüd.

“The Ritual of Chüd is challenging, but it’s such an important component to the book that we had to address it,” Dauberman shared with CinemaBlend. “That stuff is difficult to balance, but because [director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti and I] worked with each other before, when I’m writing pages and all that stuff it becomes more of a conversation and less like, ‘Hey, here’s what I did.’ It’s sort of organic; it’s really kind of just chipping away at the stone and trying to find the most focused, accessible way into some of more metaphysical aspects of that book.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In last year’s IT, the young Losers’ Club seemingly defeated Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a physical confrontation that was aided by the friends admitting they were no longer afraid of the entity. The Ritual of Chüd, on the other hand, is a battle of wills that involves individuals extending their tongues to otherworldy proportions, wrapping them around one another, and seeing who laughs first.

Understandably, this is a difficult image to convey, though Dauberman noted that it was his longstanding partnership with the Muschiettis that led to an organic representation of the battle.

“I think that’s something that Andy gave a lot of thought about, which was great, because as I was kind of chugging along through the Adrian Melon stuff and sort of more the stuff that’s in the book that you kind of just want to see on screen,” the writer admitted. “I’m writing that stuff, and Andy would kind of go off and think about Chüd and how he wants to visually represent all that stuff. He just came up with some brilliant, brilliant stuff… It really is going to be amazing.”

King’s novel intertwined the narratives of the adult Losers’ Club with flashbacks to their first confrontation with “IT,” though Muschietti used the first film to focus specifically on the young characters. Dauberman previously noted that this was to strengthen the connection audiences had with the harrowing ordeals the characters suffered through, potentially resulting in a much more emotional climax.

“The ending I think will satisfy the audience and maybe break their hearts a little bit,” Dauberman shared with SlashFilm.

IT: Chapter Two will land in theaters on September 6, 2019.

Are you apprehensive about how this sequence will come together for the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T CinemaBlend]