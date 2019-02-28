‘It: Chapter Two’ Scene Shows Most Blood Ever in a Horror Movie According to Jessica Chastain

It: Chapter Two is finally hitting theaters this year and fans can expect to see their favorite members of the Loser’s Club all grown up. One adult addition to the cast is Jessica Chastain. The actress best known for movies like Zero Dark Thirty and Interstellar paid a visit to The Tonight Show this week and teased that the upcoming horror film is going to be packed with gore.

“Oh, I’m gonna say something and I think I’m gonna be in trouble, but I’m gonna do it,” she teased. “It might be a spoiler!”

As Jimmy Fallon and the rest of the audience waited on the edge of their seats, Chastain dropped a pretty incredible hint about the upcoming sequel.

“In the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film,” she said. “In a scene,” she clarified.

“I’ll tell you, the next day I was like pulling blood out of my eyeballs,” she shared. “Like fake blood. Fake blood!,” she clarified again. Talk about intriguing!

Fallon also asked Chastain what the upcoming horror movie had in store for audiences and the actress did not hold back.

“It’s scary, man,” she teased. “I love the scary stuff, but it’s more fun to be the scary person than the one getting scared,” she added.

Chastain is, in fact, playing a good guy in It: Chapter Two. She will be playing adult Beverly Marsh, a character that was played by Sophia Lillis in the first film. Fans of the kid characters, have no fear, because the new move is expected to feature the original Loser’s Club in flashbacks.

Joining Chastain will be James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. The movie will follow the Loser’s Club 27 years after Pennywise’s torment from Chapter 1.

She may be a good guy in It, but that’s not expected to be the case for Chastain’s other big role of 2019. The actress is also set to appear in the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix. She also teased in the Fallon interview that she gets to beat up some X-Men… and maybe even kill some of them!

Dark Phoenix finally premieres in theaters on June 7th, and It: Chapter 2 will be released on September 6th.

