Two New IT CHAPTER TWO TV Spots Reveal New Footage

From the moment the credits rolled in theaters for 2017’s IT, audiences began counting down to the release date of the follow-up film, patiently waiting to get our first glimpses at the story’s conclusion. Almost two full years later, fans are finally getting their wishes, as the film’s marketing campaign is now in full swing, offering up not only trailers but also TV spots. With only a month left until the adventure hits theaters, Warner Bros. has released new TV spots for IT CHAPTER TWO, which can be seen above, that offer extended looks at scenes we’ve previously seen in the film’s trailers.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The original Stephen King novel unfolded in two timelines, with the present-day narrative featuring flashbacks to the Losers’ Club 27 years earlier. Director Andy Muschietti opted to instead separate these storylines, with IT featuring the young characters and the sequel taking place in the present. With the new film set to be the conclusion to a massive storyline, Muschietti recently confirmed that his original cut of the sequel was nearly four hours long.

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” Muschietti explained to Digital Spy. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s four hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact.”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

