Netflix Is About to Lose One of the Most Underrated DC Movies Ever

One of the most underappreciated DC movies ever made will be leaving Netflix very soon. While there are many brilliant DC projects available to watch on Netflix in the United States, including several of The CW’s Arrowverse shows (Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow) plus a number of DC animated series, one of the franchise’s most underrated projects will soon be lost. On July 1, 2025, Francis Lawrence’s Constantine, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular exorcist, will be leaving Netflix.

Based on DC Comics’ Hellblazer comic series, Constantine focuses on Reeves’ John Constantine, a cynical warlock and occult detective who has the ability to perceive angels and demons and travel between Earth and Hell. While Constantine was met with a mixed response after its original release in February 2005, the movie has received retrospective acclaim and amassed a huge cult following, which means many will be sad to see it leaving Netflix on July 1st. Constantine may be bidding farewell to Netflix now, but the movie’s history on the streaming platform proves there’s still hope.

Constantine first joined Netflix on January 1, 2016, over a decade after its original release, and, since then, it’s been removed and added back three times. There’s typically been a gap of two or three years between the movie being removed from Netflix and returning, which means it’s possible that Constantine could return to the streamer in 2026, 2027, or beyond. This might be just in time to act as promotion for Constantine’s much-anticipated sequel, which was confirmed to be in development back in 2022.

The upcoming sequel to Constantine will be a DC Elseworlds project, set outside the mainstream DC Universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC franchise kicked off with the animated Creature Commandos series in 2024, and will be continuing with July’s Superman reboot, while the likes of Matt Reeves’ The Batman movies, Todd Phillips’ Joker movies, and Ta-Nehisi Coates’ planned Black-led Superman movie are all Elseworlds projects set in alternate realities. Constantine 2 doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date, but both Lawrence and Reeves are expected to return.

Audiences have one day left to watch Constantine on Netflix, but there is a chance the 2005 movie could return to the streaming service at some point in the future. It would be even more exciting if this occurs in the lead-up to Constantine 2’s release, though it’s unclear exactly when this will take place. Constantine’s vocal and passionate cult following is waiting patiently for the sequel to release, but should catch up on the 2005 original beforehand – it’s a brilliant and underrated DC flick.

