First IT CHAPTER TWO TV Spots Released

With just one month until Warner Bros. looks to break even more records with IT CHAPTER TWO, the studio has unveiled the first crop of TV spots to advertise the second and final chapter of the story. The trio of TV spots are just about 30 seconds each, and recycle a lot of the footage from the film’s two trailers, but they’re still just as terrifying as ever.

You can check out all three of the new TV spots for IT CHAPTER TWO in the video above!

This sequel takes place nearly three decades after the events of the first IT, which hit theaters back in 2017. The kids of the Losers’ Club are grown up and returning to Derry, Maine to try and stop the evil of the town once and for all. While there will be flashbacks of the young versions of the characters, the kids were all recast with older actors to star in the film. Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader all star in the new installment.

The one constant in the 27 years between stories is Pennywise, who has once again come to wreak havoc on the town of Derry. Bill Skarsgard plays the villain once again, but admits that the version seen in IT CHAPTER TWO is somehow even scarier.

“He’s scarier and he’s angrier. There’s a couple of very brutal things in the film,” Skarsgard told Entertainment Weekly.

Skarsgard also explained that there is a major shift in the character going into the second movie, as the defeat at the hands of the Losers’ Club 27 years ago has been constantly on his mind.

“He’s inflicted fear on his prey, and he’s very focused on fear, but he’s never experienced it himself,” he said. “Now he’s experienced something that he has been inflicting on others and … there’s a shift leading into the second movie.”

Are you looking forward to IT CHAPTER TWO? What do you think of the three new TV spots? Let us know in the comments!

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on September 6th.