Bill Skarsgard Says ‘IT: Chapter Two’ Will Be a “Very Different Experience”

With IT: Chapter Two getting ready to begin production this summer, and most of the adult versions of the children from the first film being cast, fans are beginning to really get excited for Andy Muschietti’s horror sequel. However, while the film will likely become another monster hit, don’t expect it to be very much like the first one.

Bill Skarsgard, who portrays the terrifying clown Pennywise in the franchise, recently spoke to Den of Geek about the upcoming sequel. The actor revealed that there are definitely some changes coming to the next installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Skarsgard said. “It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids. So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Stephen King’s original IT novel told a story that spanned nearly three decades, simultaneously following a group of kids living in Derry, Maine, and the adult versions of them who returned to their hometown 27 years later. The movies are acting as a more fluid narrative, with the first focusing solely on the kids, and the second primarily showing the adults.

As the interview continued, Skarsgard said he was currently preparing to play Pennywise for the second time, and that the cameras will be rolling sometime fairly soon.

“We’re gearing up for it now, so I’m sort of in the process of getting back into that character of Pennywise,” said Skarsgard said of the sequel. “I’m sort of in the mindset and we’re gearing up for it. I think they start in July. I’m not sure exactly when my start date is, but some time this summer.”

When asked if he had spoken with Muschietti about the script, and the evolution of Pennywise, Skarsgard mentioned that he and the director had a very open dialogue.

“We’re figuring it out, you know…I have a very good relationship with Andy, not only as a director and actor, but also just as a very close friend, so we’re having fun with it and we’re figuring out what we’re going to bring to the table for part two.”

Joining Skarsgard in IT: Chapter Two are Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, and Andy Bean, who will all be portraying the adult versions of the Losers’ Club kids. The young cast from the first film will also be reprising their roles in the sequel, as it will feature some flashbacks to their younger years.

Are you excited for IT: Chapter Two? What do you think of the new cast? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

IT: Chapter Two is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.