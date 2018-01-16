Stephen King’s ‘IT’ Gets An Honest Trailer

Screen Junkies’ Honest Trailers has taken its shot at Stephen King’s IT, and while it’s generally a lighter jab being thrown (because they, like so many of us, actually enjoyed the film), there are still a few good punches that land solid.

There’s a great connection in making fun of the total inconsistency in Stephen King movie adaptations, and then pointing out the similarly inconsistent nature in Pennywise’s kills.

The town with the insanely high murder rate and the cliche Breakfast Club little boys with overly shrill screams get lambasted; as does the usual horror movie lack of logic that has characters walking into clearly dangerous places.

Given the presence of Finn Wolf in the film, there’s no choice but to get into a whole ‘circle of nostalgia’ theory that connects the ’80s, Stranger Things, IT, Ghostbusters, and the TV version of IT.

While we enjoy a chuckle at this breakdown / takedown of IT, the sequel film (covering the second volume of the source novel) is getting ready for production in 2018, for release in fall 2019.

IT is now available on home video and digital release.