‘IT’ Sequel Reportedly Has Official Title

Adapting the massive IT novel from Stephen King is a difficult task, as the original story extends across 1,200 pages. Director Andy Muschietti decided to focus on one section of the book for last year’s film, with the follow-up movie filming this summer. Recent reports claim that the upcoming sequel will be titled “IT: Part 2,” with the working title of “Largo.”

Many fans knew heading into a viewing of IT that last year’s film would only depict a portion of the overall story, yet even novices to the King tome knew there was more to come when the film closed with a reference to that installment being “Chapter 1.” Since then, some fans have assumed the next film would be called “Chapter 2,” while it appears those conjectures were unfounded.

In King’s novel, a group of children is tormented by an otherworldly threat lurking the town of Derry, Maine. The kids confront the threat, thinking they’ve solved all their problems, only for those problems to surface again 27 years later.

Muschietti opted to focus on the younger characters for the first film so that audiences have a stronger emotional connection to them and the dangers they face as adults. Similarly, a 1990 miniseries adaptation of the story spread the narrative out over two parts, though it maintained the blend of timelines in its depiction.

The film is set to begin shooting this summer and will feature the return of the cast from the first film to shoot flashback scenes. As for who will play adult versions of the characters, there’s no confirmed talent, with Jessica Chastain reportedly in talks to sign on as Beverly.

“Well, I love [director] Andy and [producer] Barbara [Muschietti],” Chastain told ScreenRant last year. “I worked with them on Andy’s directorial debut, you know, his film, Mama. His first film. And you know, Barbara is one of my best friends so…“

Given so many fans assuming Chastain would portray the character, it was tough to determine whether she was playing coy about her involvement or if she knew something was in the works but was apprehensive to confirm the notion.

“Listen, of course, I want to work… they’re my friends. They’re like my family,” Chastain added. “Anything that they’re doing I want to be a part of, so I hope we can make it happen.”

IT: Part 2 is slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2019.

