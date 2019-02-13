‘Jacob’s Ladder’ Remake Will Deliver All-New Twist Ending

News broke earlier this year that a remake of Jacob’s Ladder had been delayed indefinitely, leaving fans to wonder what to expect from the seemingly doomed film. The film’s writer, Jeff Buhler, recently opened up about why the film was delayed and the ways in which he delivered audiences something unexpected with the film’s finale.

“I think [the delay] was because the market had a whole handful of these movies—and maybe I inadvertently had a hand in this, because The Prodigy was slated for February 8th,” Buhler detailed to Rue Morgue. “Escape Room was coming out, and there were a whole bunch of other psychological thrillers and horror films stacked up for January and February, so they bumped it to later in the year. They announced that original date, but then when they moved off of it, they never announced that fact. So everyone was operating under the assumption that it was opening February 1st, but that wasn’t the case.”

In the original film, “A haunted Vietnam War veteran attempts to discover his past while suffering from a severe case of dissociation. To do so, he must decipher reality and life from his own dreams, delusion, and perception of death.”

Jacob’s Ladder hit theaters in 1990 in the wake of slasher series like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street dominating the market. Rather than earning an immense body count, the narrative explored the ways in which horrible incidents can leave lasting damage on someone’s psyche, culminating in a shocking twist ending. The writer admitted that even fans of the original will be able to appreciate the new take on the concept which will surely surprise viewers.

“We came up with a cool twist that’s different from the one in the original, but has that same spirit: You’re following this story with these characters, and then all of a sudden everything gets flipped on its head, and you’re like, ‘Whoa! Things are different than I thought,’” Buhler revealed.

The reimagining of the property was helmed by David M. Rosenthal and stars Michael Ealy (Underworld: Awakening), Guy Burnet (Ray Donovan), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), and Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow).

Interestingly, Buhler also wrote this year’s adaptation of Pet Sematary, whose most recent trailer confirmed some twists it will be delivering audiences that deviate from Stephen King’s original novel as well as the 1989 movie.

