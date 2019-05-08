James Gunn’s Brightburn Extended Red-Band Video Clip Will Make You Cringe

Brightburn isn’t pulling any punches, and the James Gunn produced film is putting that on display in a new red-band video clip. Fans have seen glimpses of a sequence that takes place in a cafe in the trailers, but we get a much fuller look at the scene in this new clip, and it will cause you to squirm and cringe a bit by the time you’re done, we promise. The clip features an unfortunate cafe worker who seems to have angered Brandon, and towards the end of the night, he decides to take action.

As we see the fluorescent lights start to flicker, and she goes to investigate, standing underneath them. That’s when they explode, sending shards of glass everywhere. Some of those hit her in the face, including one particularly large shard that hits her right in the eye. In the trailer, we only see a quick cut of this scene, but here you see the full sequence, and you might have a hard time with.

She goes to pull the shard out of her eye but it doesn’t come out with one pull, so she has to do it several times to get it out. Mention anything and an eye and you’ll undoubtedly get a bit squirmy, and this takes that idea and runs with it. She eventually pulls the shard out, and there’s plenty of blood around her eye as a result, though unfortunately there’s till the whole Brandon thing to worry about.

Her vision is obscured because of the injury, and the camera is clouded with red as a result, leading to her heading to the storage area and sealing herself in, We then see Brandon use his heat vision to pierce the door and blow it open, and she can only look on in horror as he charges forward.

You can check out the full clip above and the official description for Brightburn below.

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky and is written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn, with James Gunn, Kenneth Huang producing while Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley are executive producing. The film stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

Brightburn hits theaters on Memorial Day, May 27th.

