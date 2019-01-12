James Gunn’s Evil Superman Movie ‘Brightburn’ Releases New Photo

James Gunn’s Brightburn is shaping up to be a frightening alternate take on the Superman mythos, and a new photo puts the child at the center of it in the spotlight.

Sony released a new photo from the upcoming horror film that shows Brandon Breyer’s (Jackson A. Dunn) would be superhero standing in a field with his cape on and that haunting mask in his hand. As you can see in the photo, the one who will become Brightburn is locked onto something in front of him, and everything about his posture and expression just sends a chill down your spine. Something’s off with the child from space, and everyone on Earth is about to find out why.

You can check out the photo below, which included the caption “You will know his name. #Brightburn in theaters Memorial Day.”

We’ve had darker takes on the Superman character and story in the past, with Injustice, Overman, and Mark Waid’s Irredeemable, but this is the first that takes a more horror leaning approach to the mythos.

Gunn is particularly excited for this project, saying previously that this is the most excited he’s been about a project since Guardians of the Galaxy.

“About a year ago my brother Brian, my cousin Mark, director David Yarovesky, producer Simon Hatt and I started coming up with an idea for a horror film that excited me in a way nothing outside of Guardians has in years – it was personal, and different, and perfectly suited for our times. And, yes, terrifying,” Gunn told Bloody Disgusting.

You can check out the official description for Brightburn below.

“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”

Brightburn is directed by David Yarovesky and is written by Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn, with James Gun, Kenneth Huang producing while Mark Gunn, Brian Gunn, Dan Clifton, Simon Hatt, and Nic Crawley are executive producing. The film stars Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

Brightburn hits theaters on Memorial Day, May 27th.

