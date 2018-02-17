Jamie Lee Curtis Calls New ‘Halloween’ “Astonishingly Scary”

Earlier this week, Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to share a farewell post to Charleston, South Carolina, as her duties on the upcoming Halloween sequel had concluded. The actress shared another goodbye today, this time sharing an image with her on-screen family, referring to the upcoming film as “astonishingly scary.”

Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode in the upcoming film, with Andi Matichak (left) playing her granddaughter and Judy Greer (right) playing her daughter. It’s unknown why the family is all wearing the same shirt, with Curtis including the caption, “Three generations of strong, striped Strode women. Wrapping up this astonishingly scary revisit to Haddonfield.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actress announced her arrival on set of the film at the end of January, which means she was only involved with the film for a little over two weeks. Many fans are curious if this means that she doesn’t survive long in the film, yet with films often shooting scenes out of order, we don’t know how her time on set reflects the film’s narrative.

Another element that has fans wondering about Curtis’ role in the film comes from the overall confusing narrative of the franchise and its many contradictory timelines.

The actress starred as Laurie in the original 1978 film and its sequel, but then parted ways from the franchise. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers focused on Laurie’s daughter, revealing that Laurie had passed away. The seventh film in the series, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, brought Laurie back, effectively erasing the previous three films. Laurie then was killed by Michael in Halloween: Resurrection.

Luckily, co-writer Danny McBride shed some light on the subject after months of speculation about the direction of the upcoming film.

“We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one,” McBride told Yahoo!. “It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.”

What makes this so exciting is that the second film introduced the concept that Laurie was Michael Myers’ sister, creating the motivation behind many of his killings. While this new sequel will feature Laurie’s family, it’s unclear if Michael will continue to end his bloodline as he did in previous sequels.

The new Halloween sequel will land in theaters on October 19.

[H/T Twitter, jamieleecurtis]