Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Ends Has to Do With Legacy of Evil

Halloween Kills was supposed to come out this month but was pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means, the third installment to the latest franchise, Halloween Ends, was moved to October 2022. A new teaser for Halloween Kills was released yesterday and revealed the return of some characters from the original 1978 film. However, we still don't know anything about what's coming in Halloween Ends. During a recent interview with Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis was asked if she could share anything about the 2022 film. She said "I can't" over and over until finally giving a little teaser.

"Here’s my snippet: legacy," Curtis revealed. "That it really has to do with the nature of evil, and the legacy of evil." During the interview, the woman known for playing Laurie Strode also shared that Halloween Kills is about "mob violence."

"[Halloween] 2018 was about Laurie's trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but you know, there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978," Curtis explained. "...Halloween Kills movie is about a mob. So what I will tell you is that what we were seeing around the country of the power of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, that's what the movie is. The movie is about a mob. And so it's very interesting because it takes on what happens when trauma infects an entire community."

Earlier this year, producer Jason Blum promised Halloween Kills won't be half of one story: "I worried about it until I saw it," Blum told io9. “And David worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting (the full story)? It doesn’t feel like that at all. [Halloween Kills] feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had."

Are you excited for Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends? Tell us in the comments!

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.