Soska Sisters Get Suspended From Twitter for Sharing Images From Rabid Remake

Throughout his career, filmmaker David Cronenberg has delivered audiences countless horrifying images, with his legacy within the genre world being his uncompromising depictions of bodily horrors. Whether it be films like The Fly, Videodrome, or Scanners, his films never spare any expense when it comes to grotesque visuals effects. Filmmakers Jen and Sylvia Soska aim to keep that spirit alive with their remake of Cronenberg’s Rabid, refusing to hold back on the special effects Cronenberg fans expect from his films. The film’s effects are so gruesome and disturbing that, by posting them on Twitter, the filmmaking sisters were suspended from the service.

Sylvia took to Facebook to share, “Bad girls. We’ll be back. But man, those @mastersfx1 prosthetics in Rabid must be medically accurate to get us suspended for advertising our World Premiere with a FrightFest banner. I like how that makeup could be on the cover of @ruemorguemag & @fangoria, but shut down on Twitter. Wild world we are living in.”

She added, “Wish y’all didn’t do it right as we dropped our first trailer and are advertising the premiere, but we’re not a huge studio movie – this kind of weird stuff happens. If you could be Rabid on Twitter in our absence, we would appreciate it.”

While this is surely disappointing news for the filmmakers, it’s a testament to how gnarly the effects are that their account could be suspended for sharing teases of the film.

The film stars Laura Vandervoort as a young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price. Marilyn Chambers played the main character in the original film.

Vandervoort earned acclaim by playing Supergirl in Smallville, snagging herself a small role in the current run of Supergirl as an homage to her previous role. One of the actress’ biggest projects was 2017’s Jigsaw, which allowed the performer to embrace roles she’s been hoping to pursue for years.

“I grew up loving horror movies and psychological thrillers. Hitchcock was my everything growing up,” Vandervoort previously shared with ComicBook.com. “I guess I don’t get overly scared easily, although my friends would say differently. When I watch horror movies with them, I cover my eyes, but I love the thrill. I guess being on the set of Jigsaw, I was a fan of the Saw franchise already. I was more excited to be there.”

