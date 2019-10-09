Jennifer Aniston Looks Back on Her Feature Film Debut in Leprechaun

When you mention Jennifer Aniston to probably 97% of the population, the first thing that will come to their mind is Friends. Aniston starred as Rachel Greene on the iconic sitcom for an entire decade, a role for which she will always be remembered. However, if you were to ask die-hard horror fans about Aniston’s work, they would likely bring up her big screen debut. In 1993, Aniston starred in the cult-classic slasher, Leprechaun.

Yes, Leprechaun is super campy and over the top, but that’s exactly why fans have come to love it so much. It’s absurd in all the right ways and Aniston actually turns in a really great performance as Tory Reding. That said, it seems like Aniston doesn’t enjoy revisiting the feature as much as everyone else does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Aniston said the really thought that Leprechaun was going to be her big break.

“I really thought I arrived when I did Leprechaun,” she said. “It was with Warwick Davis, the guy from Willow was in it. It was a big deal! I really did think it was an amazing thing that I was in a movie.”

She went on to explain that the movie has been much harder to watch in recent years, saying that she cringed all the way through it the last time it was on.

“I watched it like eight years ago with our mutual friend Justin Theroux for shits and giggles,” Aniston continued. “We were dating. It was one of those things when I tried to get the remote out of his hand and there was just no having it. He was like, ‘No, no, no, no, this is happening. I just kept walking in and out, cringing.”

Leprechaun didn’t make Aniston a star, but it didn’t take much longer for the whole world to find out how talented she truly was. The year after the film was released, Friends premiered its first season on TV. The rest, as they say, is history.