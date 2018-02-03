Jim Parsons and Haley Joel Osment Join Zac Efron in Ted Bundy Biopic

Actor Jim Parsons‘ latest acting role is a far cry from Sheldon Cooper.

The Big Bang Theory star along with The Sixth Sense‘s Haley Joel Osment have both joined the cast of the upcoming Ted Bundy thriller, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film stars Zac Efron as the serial killer Ted Bundy opposite Lily Collins who plays Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Koepfer. John Malkovich will also star.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michael Werwie wrote the script for the upcoming film which “is told through the perspective of Elizabeth Koepfer, Bundy’s longtime girlfriend who went years denying the accusations against Bundy, but ultimately turned him in to the police. Only nearing his execution, when Bundy began talking about his extensive and heinous murders, did Koepfer, and the rest of the world, learn the true scope of his numerous and grisly crimes. Joe Berlinger is directing the film.

According to Variety, Parsons will play Larry Simpson, the lead prosecutor of Bundy’s 1979 Miami trial while Osment will play Collins’ character’s other love interest in the film. Malkovich will play Judge Edward Coward while Kaya Scodelario will portray Bundy’s ex-wife, Carole Ann Boone, whom Bundy proposed to while she was testifying on his behalf as a character witness during one of his trials. Boone divorced Bundy in 1986.

Berlinger may be best known to some for his work on Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 but has extensive experience as a documentarian of true crime stories, which may make Extremely Wicked a good fit for the director. Ted Bundy is credited for having killed at least 30 people, mostly women and young girls between 1974 and 1978 and across seven states. He received three death sentences for his crimes and was executied in Florida’s electric chair in 1989.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is reportedly currently filmiing in Kentucy. No release date has been given for the film as of yet.