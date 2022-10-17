Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout Confirms Elvira's Cassandra Peterson Joining Shudder Event

Two of the biggest names in horror hosting are set to collide this week as Shudder has confirmed that The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout will see host Joe Bob Briggs being joined by the one and only Elvira, Mistress of the Dark performer herself, Cassandra Peterson. For most horror fans, this is the pairing that has been a long time coming, as Shudder helped revive Briggs back in 2018 first with a 24-hour The Last Drive-In marathon before Briggs was brought back with a recurring series, while last year saw Peterson's Elvira hosting a four-film marathon on Shudder to celebrate her 40th anniversary. The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout will be streamed live on Shudder on Friday, October 21st at 9 p.m. ET before it will be made available on demand on Shudder on October 23rd.

Per press release, "The Shudder Original special, The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout will premiere on Friday, October 21st with special guest, the legendary Cassandra Peterson a.k.a. Elvira. Joe Bob's Haunted Halloween Hangout premieres live on the Shudder TV feed at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and within the Shudder offering in the AMC+ bundle on Sunday, October 23rd.

"In what has become an annual tradition, join iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic, Joe Bob Briggs as he returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween. You'll have to tune in to find out which spooky movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season.

"The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings."

As seen in the promo for the upcoming event, Peterson will be appearing as herself as opposed to her spooky alter ego, surely leaving fans hoping that the Mistress of the Dark makes a comeback at some point, potentially for the streaming service.

Meanwhile, with fans waiting for Season 5 of The Last Drive-In to premiere, the upcoming Halloween Hangout likely won't be the last time we get to see Briggs in the near future, as he has been known to host horror marathons in honor of Thanksgiving and Christmas as well.

