Horror Host Joe Bob Briggs Returns With New Holiday Specials and Episodic Series

Horror host Joe Bob Briggs will deliver fans two all-new holiday specials this Thanksgiving and Christmas, in addition to delivering audiences a regular series on the streaming horror service Shudder. Both “The Dinners of Death” and “A Very Joe Bob Christmas” will feature a curated selection of horror films from the service which will be interjected with Briggs’ knowledge and humor.

This news comes as a response to the positive feedback received after Briggs’ The Last Drive-In special on the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The response to our first marathon was overwhelming, and we can’t think of a better gift for our members than to bring Joe Bob back for the holidays,” Shudder GM Craig Engler shared in a statement. “We’ve been hard at work with Joe Bob and his team to make these new marathons unforgettable events, and we have even bigger plans for 2019.”

“In November we’re turning Black Friday into Red Thursday with the best deadly-dinner movies in history,” Briggs explained. “And in December we have a very special way to fill that void felt by American households ever since ABC stopped airing the ‘Nestor the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey’ Claymation special.”

“The Dinners of Death” will be streamed live on Shudder on Thursday, November 22nd while “A Very Joe Bob Christmas” will air live on Friday, December 21st.

In the days before streaming services making countless films available to audiences instantly, Briggs made a name for himself by hosting The Movie Channel’s Joe Bob’s Drive-In Theatre and TNT’s MonsterVision. Both of these programs honored the tradition of horror hosts like Vampira, Larry Vincent, and Elvira, delivering audiences forgotten horror and sci-fi classics. Briggs would offer insight into the films’ history, conducted interviews, and various sketches to help audiences contextualize and appreciate the often schlocky fare.

As technology veered away from broadcast television, there were fewer opportunities for Briggs to find his way into fans’ homes on a regular basis, which all changed with The Last Drive-In. Airing live on Shudder last July, the host curated a selection of 13 films from the service to share with fans, bringing his signature comedy, anecdotes, and knowledge to each movie.

The program was so popular that The Last Drive-In completely overwhelmed Shudder’s servers, making it difficult for many fans to get a reliable stream. Luckily, the 24-hour marathon was uploaded to the service in an episodic format for fans to enjoy indefinitely.

Stay tuned for details about the upcoming Briggs projects on Shudder.

Are you excited to see the horror host return to Shudder? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!