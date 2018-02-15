John Carpenter Interested in Directing More Horror Movies

Throughout the ’70s and ’80s, director John Carpenter established himself as one of the defining voices in genre cinema thanks to films like Halloween, The Fog, They Live and many more. The filmmaker hasn’t directed a movie since 2010’s The Ward, making audiences wonder if he’d ever return to helm a film. Carpenter recently shared that he’d possibly be interested in directing a new film if it’s “right.”

During an appearance on the Post Mortem podcast, host Mick Garris asked the filmmaker if he was interested in directing again, to which Carpenter replied, “Sure, if it’s right. Maybe. [I’m] working on a couple ideas.”

In recent years, Carpenter has focused his attention on creating music and touring, releasing two albums of original music and an album featuring new recordings of his classic themes, from Assault on Precinct 13 to Prince of Darkness to Christine. Carpenter’s last time in the director’s chair was creating a music video for the theme to Christine.

“Last fall, I went out and made a music video for ‘Christine’… it was fun, I loved getting out there and doing it,” Carpenter confessed. “It was so much fun.”

Another project that Carpenter is working on is a TV series adaptation of the graphic novel Tales For a Halloween Night, an anthology series that he helped curate. In addition to developing the show, Carpenter is reportedly interested in directing the first entry.

“He would direct the pilot, at least,” Carpenter’s wife and producing partner Sandy King told Rue Morgue. “And then we’ll hopefully bring on some great horror directors—and just great directors—so that it’ll be a high-end show. We want anything that has our brand associated with it to be a satisfying experience for readers, watchers, whatever we’re doing.”

One of the biggest developments in recent years for fans of the filmmaker is that he was returning to the Halloween series after being absent for more than 30 years. A sequel to the original film is currently filming, which was co-written by Danny McBride and David Gordon Green with Green also directing the film.

Carpenter has returned to serve as an executive producer, with original stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles of Laurie Strode and “The Shape,” respectively.

The new Halloween sequel is set to hit theaters on October 19. Stay tuned for details on Tales For a Halloween Night.

