John Carpenter Shares Teaser for New Behind-the-Scenes Tour Documentary

Filmmaker John Carpenter initially made a name for himself for his writing and directing accomplishments with films like Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, and The Fog, but part of the success of those experiences was their scores, which Carpenter himself also crafted. While he might not have directed any feature films since 2010’s The Ward, Carpenter has kept busy by crafting original albums and by taking those albums on world tours. In honor of his musical accomplishments, Carpenter shared a new teaser for a behind-the-scenes look at his 2016 world tour, which you can check out below.

“Coming SOON! Storm King Presents – John Carpenter Live: Behind the Scenes. Get an exclusive look at life on the road, during my 2016 world tour. Never-before-seen interviews with the band and crew. Live rehearsals. Signings & more. Directed by [Sandy King Carpenter],” the filmmaker shared on Twitter.

Carpenter has been vocal since the beginnings of his career that the main reason he composed music for his own films was out of necessity, as he could craft music both more quickly and also cheaper than if he hired a composer. Even though this was a more efficient approach to bringing his stories to life, those scores remain just as effective as any other element of those outings, with the theme for 1978’s Halloween arguably being one of the most iconic movie themes in history.

Back in 2015, Carpenter unveiled his first original album, Lost Themes, which gave him and collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies complete freedom, as opposed to having to develop music to coincide with images. He followed that up with Lost Themes II in 2016 and Lost Themes III just earlier this year.

Carpenter isn’t entirely detached from the world of film scores, as 2017 saw him re-record his iconic themes with son Cody and Davies for the album Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, which he also celebrated with a world tour.

In 2018, Carpenter returned to the Halloween franchise for the first time in more than three decades to compose the score for the David Gordon Green-directed Halloween. His last direct involvement in the series was in 1982, as he co-composed the score for Halloween III: Season of the Witch with Alan Howarth. Carpenter also crafted the score for this year‘s Halloween Kills and is expected to conclude the trilogy with Halloween Ends.

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming release of John Carpenter Live: Behind the Scenes.

