John Carpenter Has Hilarious Reaction to Being Called a Master of Horror Movies

Many might consider John Carpenter the godfather of the modern horror film. According to Carpenter himself, however, he's no more than a meager filmmaker. In fact, he just wants to relax and partake in two of his hobbies.

"Sorry, I'm eating a Popsicle. I'm not a master of anything," Carpenter said when being referred to as a master of horror in a recent interview with Insider. "I just want to play video games & watch basketball. That's all I care about doing. I don't want to bother anybody."

He added, "I made a little series. If you don't like it, f-ck off. If you do like it, I like you. So there you go."

John Carpenter movies as video games

When ComicBook.com spoke with the filmmaker earlier this month, he revealed one movie on his filmography he'd like to see turned into a video game.

"I don't know. I think, maybe ... Big Trouble in Little China, it seems to me would be a fun video game and kick ass," Carpenter told us. "There's also, by the way, a Thing card game. I mean, there's a lot of these games. There's actually a They Live game. I don't know that there would ever be a Prince of Darkness game. I don't see that."

Carpenter is doing press of Suburban Screams, a new docuseries focusing on horrifying tales in suburban America.

The new series is described, "John Carpenter's Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns, and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene-work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers."

