Jordan Peele Filming Next Social Thriller Later This Year

Filmmaker Jordan Peele is still riding high from the successes of his debut Get Out, but has teased a timeframe for his next film. Peele recently shared that his next film, which will be similar in tone to Get Out, will be filming before the end of the year.

“I am currently writing it, and I’ll direct for Universal this year,” Peele shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m just trying to entertain myself again.”

One of the most compelling elements of Get Out was the way it circumvented genre expectations, delivering laughs and social commentary along with all of its horrors.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot,” Peele pointed out. “So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Given the surprise success of his film, many have wondered if a sequel would be in the works. Peele recently confirmed that he’s not ruling out the idea, as the world he created has much more to explore.

“I can tell you, I will definitely, seriously consider it. I love that universe and I do feel there is more story to tell,” the filmmaker explained to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “I don’t know what it is now, but there are some loose ends.”

Following Get Out‘s critical and financial success, Peele quickly struck a deal with Universal Pictures to craft more of his unique brand of social thrillers.

“Through extraordinary imagination and fearless humor, Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” Universal chairman Donna Langley explained. “The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

The film was recently nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Director.

Get Out is available now on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD.

