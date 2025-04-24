Where to Stream the Alien Movies (And the Best Order to Watch Them In)

Alien Day on April 26th is just around the corner, so now is the perfect time for fans of the franchise to watch (or re-watch) all of the Alien movies. Beginning with Ridley Scott’s iconic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien, the popular franchise has since generated six more films belonging to the canon universe. From direct sequels to the original movie to prequels set far in the past, each Alien title tells its own terrifying story that sees scores of humans perish at the hands of the lethal Xenomorphs. Double the danger exists in the Alien vs. Predator crossover movies; however, these films take place in a timeline separate from the main Alien universe. As the franchise prepares for its next installment, the upcoming FX prequel series Alien: Earth, longtime fans and newcomers alike should stream every Alien movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Alien movies have not been produced in order of the universe’s timeline, but it’s still best to watch the franchise’s canon films in release order, followed by the Alien vs. Predator crossovers. Thus, those looking to celebrate Alien Day 2025 should stream the films in the following sequence.

Alien

The film that started it all must be watched first. Even decades later, 1979’s Alien remains a highly esteemed work of sci-fi thanks to its palpable suspense and terror, coupled with the film’s cutting-edge visuals for its time. Alien‘s story revolves around Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the crew of the Nostromo spaceship, who investigate an unknown transmission, leading to their encounter with a deadly xenomorph. A true timeless classic, Scott’s Alien introduces audiences to the horrifying creatures for the first time and expertly lays the groundwork for subsequent stories taking place elsewhere in the timeline. The franchise’s first “chestburster” scene is still the scariest, and as a whole, Alien is an exhilarating viewing experience that must be seen before the other installments.

Alien is available to stream on Hulu.

Aliens

Director James Cameron took the reins of Alien in the 1986 sequel, titled Aliens. The movie follows Ripley over 50 years after surviving the Nostromo incident. She accompanies a band of Marines to search for a lost colony on a nearby moon, only to discover that a horde of xenomorphs, led by a vicious queen, have taken over. A near-perfect follow-up that skillfully expands Alien‘s lore, Aliens is just as good, if not better, than its predecessor. Ripley’s fight to survive while protecting Newt (Carrie Henn), the last living member of the colony, makes for a riveting narrative. Moreover, the xenomorphs are at their most frightening in Aliens. After watching the original film, viewers should immediately queue up Aliens to see the continuation of Ripley’s arc as she battles the Xenomorphs under even more chilling circumstances.

Aliens is currently streaming on Hulu.

Alien 3

1992’s Alien 3 was not well-received by critics or audiences, but it’s still necessary viewing. Directed by David Fincher, the film centers on Ripley soon after escaping the Xenomorphs’ wrath once again in Aliens. Alien 3 sees Ripley crash-land her escape pod — with a facehugger aboard — on a planet functioning as a prison for violent male inmates. The eventual birth of a xenomorph (a dog hybrid) unleashes chaos within the colony, and Ripley must evade death for a third time. Alien 3 fails to deliver the same thrilling punch of sci-fi, horror, and action as the first two Alien movies, but its story works well to further develop Ripley’s arc. The franchise’s main character is battle-tested and fearless as ever in Alien 3, which is enough to make the movie a worthwhile watch.

Alien 3 is available to stream on Hulu.

Alien: Resurrection

Weaver’s final appearance in an Alien movie came in 1997 with Alien: Resurrection. The franchise’s fourth entry, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, takes place roughly 200 years after Alien 3. A clone of Ripley, infused with DNA from a Xenomorph Queen, must come to the rescue following a disaster involving numerous escaped Xenomorphs heading for Earth. Alien: Resurrection isn’t an overly memorable addition to the world of Alien, but it interestingly addresses the inevitable disaster resulting from humans’ endless experimentation with Xenomorphs. Elevated by some impressive acting performances from Weaver, Winona Ryder, and others, Alien: Resurrection should be the final title viewers watch before delving into the prequels.

Alien: Resurrection is streaming on Hulu.

Prometheus

Ridley Scott returned to the Alien franchise with the 2012 prequel Prometheus. While exploring a distant moon as part of their research of ancient human civilizations, the crew of the Prometheus space vessel discovers and awakens an alien species and their nightmarish bio-weapons. Set three decades before Alien, Prometheus feels somewhat distant from the other films, but excellent visual effects and heavy tension render it a standout sci-fi movie. The first Alien prequel takes the franchise in an intriguing new direction, which is refreshing to watch after four closely connected stories. Even though it still doesn’t stack up to the greatness of Alien and Aliens, Prometheus paints an engaging portrait of the universe before the events of the original movies transpired.

Prometheus is currently streaming on Hulu.

Alien: Covenant

A direct sequel to Prometheus, 2017’s Alien: Covenant provides intensity, brutality, and tension reminiscent of the Alien movies from decades earlier. Scott’s return at the helm of his third Alien film follows a new group of space explorers who land on a mysterious planet and find the ruins of the Prometheus. There, they meet David (Michael Fassbender), an android and the last surviving Prometheus crew member, and soon learn of the terror awaiting them. Alien: Covenant heavily focuses on developing Prometheus‘ lore and linking it to later events, so it isn’t the most action-packed movie. Still, the film contains some harrowing sequences and well-executed plot twists. Prometheus and Alien Covenant are an enjoyable one-two punch of Alien backstory that every fan of the original films needs to watch next.

Alien: Covenant is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Alien: Romulus

2024’s Alien: Romulus is the newest Alien title, and many fans believe the film has revitalized the franchise. Director Fede Álvarez’s film takes place between Alien and Aliens and sees a group of young space travelers explore an abandoned space station occupied by live facehuggers. A xenomorph is born, and the crew finds themselves trapped on the desolate station.

Alien: Romulus doesn’t add much substance to the Alien universe, but it’s still wildly entertaining in how it pulls many threads of franchise lore together. The film boasts stronger horror elements and better visuals than any other Alien installment, and its fight sequences between humans and xenomorphs are creative and gruesome. Alien: Romulus feels the most like a standalone story despite its scattered Easter eggs, so it’s best to watch it after all of the other canon films.

Alien: Romulus is streaming on Hulu.

Alien vs. Predator

A clash of renowned sci-fi franchises came to fruition in 2004, as Paul W. S. Anderson’s Alien vs. Predator sees the xenomorph and Yautja species go head-to-head amid a human archeological expedition on Earth. The Alien prequel movies have virtually erased Alien vs. Predator and its sequel from the main franchise’s canon, but the two entries are solid viewings for audiences who are left wanting more. However, it’s worth noting that Alien vs. Predator did not receive many positive reviews, so fans of the Alien franchise’s best entries may be disappointed. As long as viewers don’t take it too seriously, Alien vs. Predator is a fun mix of action and legendary sci-fi creatures.

Alien vs. Predator is currently streaming on Hulu.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

2007’s Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem continues the crossover story between the two worlds. Directed by Colin and Greg Strause, the film chronicles the battle between xenomorphs and Yautja, as well as the emergence of an Alien-Predator hybrid creature in rural Colorado. Local residents become embroiled in the conflict and must fight to survive the dangerous life forms. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem garnered even worse reviews than its predecessor, but the movie still offers a hefty dose of action and excitement for lovers of the Alien and Predator franchises.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem is available to stream on Hulu.

The upcoming FX series Alien: Earth will premiere in 2025.