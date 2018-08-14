‘Twilight Zone’: Jordan Peele (Probably) Won’t Present On-Camera in Remake

Thanks to Get Out director Jordan Peele and X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, The Twilight Zone is getting a remake on CBS All Access in 2019. This is great news for sci-fi and horror fans, considering Peele’s recent track-record. However, if you’re expecting the former sketch comedy star to present the new Twilight Zone episodes, a la original creator Rod Serling, it’s best not to get your hopes up.

The cover story of this month’s issue of Variety was all about Peele, and the entertainment juggernaut he’s building with his Monkeypaw Productions. Towards the end of the piece, the writer noted that Peele probably won’t jump on-air for Twilight Zone and fill Serling’s role, mainly because he’s worried that his comedic background will work against the serious tone he’s trying to create.

While that may be a bit disappointing for fans of Peele’s, Twilight Zone faithful will be happy to learn that there will definitely be an on-camera presenter for the new series when it arrives next year. Peele has resisted taking on the role, though he hasn’t completely ruled it out.

When first approached about bringing the show back for CBS, Peele was initially hesitant, and wanted to steer clear of remaking one of the most beloved shows of all time.

“I was terrified,” Peele said. “Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre? I could rip Twilight Zone off and call it something different and not be compared to Rod Serling. So I stepped away from it. And then several months later I got another call.”

That other call came from Kinberg, and it was his vision of honoring Serling’s legacy that got Peele hooked on the idea.

“The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” said Peele. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

When Get Out was first released into theaters last year, many viewers related the film to an extended episode of The Twilight Zone. It was clear that, if The Twilight Zone was going to be remade by anyone, it was Peele who should be leading the charge.

