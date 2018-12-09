Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Gets a New Synopsis

Set to debut early next year, Jordan Peele‘s Us has been surrounded with a cloud of secrecy since the project was originally announced earlier this year. Though word has been rather quiet surrounding the production, the team over at /Film has obtained a new synopsis for the film.

According to the synopsis being sent out with invites to test screenings, Us follows a family vacation gone terribly wrong. The full synopsis can be found below.

A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

Fresh off an Academy Award win for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out, Peele quickly pushed another horror genre film into production. After receiving critical acclaim for his directorial debut with Get Out, the filmmaker previously said he wants to stick with the horror genre for some time to come.

“One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favorite. That’s my sweet spot,” Peele told the Hollywood Reporter. “So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”

Along with Nyong’o, Duke, and moss, Us is also set to feature Tim Heidecker (Great Job!), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman), Anna Diop (Titans), Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, and Madison Curry. Us will be produced in part by Peele’s Monkeypaw Studios, a filmhouse which has had a hand in producing Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and the comedy Keanu.

After Us, Monkeypaw will be helping produce a continuation of the Candyman franchise from director Nia DaCosta. Peele wrote the script with Win Rosenfeld.

Us is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2019. Get Out