Jordan Peele's Nope Final Trailer Released

Universal PIctures has released the final trailer for Nope, the upcoming cosmic horror film from Get Out director Jordan Peele. The UFO connection that shapes this film is something that is going to hugely differentiate Nope from Peele's previous horror outings, Get Out and Us, both of which dealt with the horror you can find in everyday situations when they are taken to a fantastical extreme. Described as a "reimagining of the summer movie," Universal calls the film a "new pop nightmare" and an "expansive horror epic." Cosmic horror is, of course, notoriously difficult to pull off as compared to more traditional slashers or thrillers, but given Peele's track record, it seems likely he'll pull it off.

Before the movie's trailer was released (at the Super Bowl, so they're looking for a broad audience with these teasers), all that we knew about the movie was the cast and its vague and a teaser poster, which only featured the ominous imagery of a cloud with a kite tail hanging from it. The official trailer offered more context for us, confirming that the movie is about UFOs and aliens. Brief snippets of the extraterrestrials are seen in the first footage from the film with a tease of their space crafts.

"The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together," Peele previously told Business Insider of his original projects. "I've been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons."

Jordan Peele's Nope stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. The film co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld), Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions.

The movie will be in theaters on July 22.