Kane Hodder Confirms His ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ Cameo

Not all horror fans would immediately recognize Kane Hodder by appearance, as the actor is often covered by masks for roles like Jason Voorhees in four Friday the 13th films. Despite portraying the character more than any other actor, Hodder didn’t play Jason in the famous crossover film Freddy vs. Jason. Hodder did however recently point out that another one of the films he starred in, Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, appears on a TV during the film.

“They say I wasn’t in Freddy vs. Jason. The filmmakers didn’t even know it, but I was in that movie,” Hodder shared with We Got This Covered. “There was a scene where they’re at the insane asylum or whatever, the hospital, and there’s a movie playing on a TV set – and it happens to be Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.”

He added, “And there’s a scene of Leatherface doing something, and that’s actually me as Leatherface. I was the stunt double for R.A. Mihailoff for that movie and I was stunt coordinator. And so, they’re trying not to put me in the movie, and I was still in it and they didn’t even know it.”

Throughout his prolific career in the horror genre, Hodder has accomplished something no other actor has: he has technically played Jason Voorhees, Leatherface and Freddy Krueger.

Hodder starred as Jason in Friday the 13th parts seven through ten. As he mentioned above, he also appeared in Leatherface as the titular villain.

In the finale of Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, Jason is defeated and his iconic hockey mask lands in the dirt. The film’s final moments shows the clawed hand of Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street bursting through the ground to drag Jason’s mask to Hell. Hodder provided Freddy’s hand for the memorable sequence.

The actor’s career has become so legendary, the documentary To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story chronicled his career’s ups and downs. The synopsis is as follows:

“To Hell and Back is a harrowing story of a stuntman overcoming a dehumanizing childhood filled with torment and bullying in Sparks, Nevada. After surviving a near-death burn accident, he worked his way up through Hollywood, leading to his ultimate rise as Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series and making countless moviegoers forever terrified of hockey masks and summer camp. After decades of watching Kane Hodder on screen, get ready to meet the man behind the mask in To Hell and Back – a uniquely human story about one of cinema’s most vicious monsters.”

Stay tuned for details on To Hell and Back‘s release.

